Popular Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has criticized reality star, Doyin for dragging Venita’s children into their messy fight while they clashed on Friday night.

A serious drama had unfolded in the Big Brother house after Ike scattered ilebaye’s cloths in order to provoke her into getting another strike.

The act hadn’t gone unnoticed by all housemates: Venita and some other housemates had apparently seen him do this but had kept mute.

Ike was issued a strike and a punishment for vandalisation by Big Brother.

Doyin, who felt it was her place to defend Ilebaye, slammed Venita for being aware of what Ike did and keeping mute.

She dragged Venita children into it by saying that she hoped Venita’s kids grow up to find themselves in similar situation.

Toyin Lawani weighed in on the recent drama and knock Doyin for overstepping boundaries. She stated that kids should be off limits when they fight.

She wrote:

“Where I come from in yoruba land,

This is called EPE

Go and ask someone to help you translate,

Like I said Kids are off limits and this is a No No for me,

I don’t care who right or wrong ,

Wahala tiwon niyen,

I refuse to mention anyone else ,

This act exactly is my concern,

She’s trying to fight for what’s right abi ?

but at the end of the day doing it the wrong way. May Venita’s kids not find themselves in that situation in jesus name #Amen”

See her post below;