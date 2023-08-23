Veteran Nollywood actor, Keppy Ekpenyong, has revealed that he and his wife, Nyong Bassey Inyang, quarrel every day but she is still his best friend.

The award winning legendary thespian made this disclosure during an interview popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, where he described his wife, Nyong Bassey as his “girlfriend, side chick and mistress.”

Ekpeyong said he sometimes gets tired of quarrelling with her and pointed out that their playfulness has helped solidified and strengthen their marriage.

Speaking in the interview, Keppy Ekpenyong said;

“She is my girlfriend, side chick, mistress, best friend and wife. And we must quarrel every day. I will be like, ‘Wettin dey worry you? You no dey tire?’”

The Nollywood icon and his wife have been married for thirty two years.