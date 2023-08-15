Nollywood producer and actress, Biodun Stephen, has opened up on her struggles with depression in the past when she was having difficulty securing acting roles in the industry.

She revealed during a recent interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, that the fact she could not get movie gigs made her dump acting.

The ‘Breaded Life’ producer recounted how frustrating and depressing it was for her to attend auditions only for the person to get picked while she would return home disappointed.

She said; “I left acting because I felt it wasn’t for me. I broke down, I couldn’t watch TV, because I would go to auditions with someone, and I would be watching them and wonder why I wasn’t getting picked.

“So, it got really depressing, frustrating and I put it aside because I thought maybe, this acting thing was not for me.”