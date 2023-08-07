Lady makes many kings and queens envious with her creative crown-like hairstyle.

The unknown fashionista went above and beyond to crown herself a queen by plaiting a crown on her head.

A video that went viral shows her flaunting the unique hairstyle while a hype woman praises and adorns her.

See netizens reactions…

@Phenomenon🔥❤️ remarked: “A queen never takes her crown off😅😅”

@chizzybby said: “the style is creative to be honest but it funny 😂😂😂make nobody try ham fr my head”

@Fabz_Z wrote: “my qstion is how did she succeed to sit down till they finished the hair in her state?😳 she’s a strong woman!! i can’t even sit down for braids rn😁”

@Flourish🦋🌹✨👸 asked: “how she tey sleep….help me ask her😏”

@phaizaphaiza stated: “i thought she was carrying something…. it’s too heavy for her, let her go Carry one thing now 🤣🤣🤣”

Watch video below …