A Nigerian maid was caught attempting to pour blood from her used menstrual pad into a keg of palm oil.

In the video shared by a media page identified as Gidi Traffic via Twitter, some people could be heard condemning the girl as they points to what she held in her hand and the two palm oil kegs beside her.

Sharing the video, the media revealed that the maid was caught in the act by her boss.

The post reads;

“An incident occurred where a maid squeezed her used menstrual pad and was about to pour it into the keg of palm oil when she was caught by her boss.”

Since the video went viral, Netizens has been condemning the girl for commiting such a wicked act.

Watch the video below:

An incident occurred where a Maid squeezed her used menstrual pad and was about pouring it into the Keg of Palm oil when she was caught by her boss. pic.twitter.com/CUEGu4S8k1 — GIDI (@Gidi_Traffic) August 16, 2023

ALSO READ: “I knew something was up” – Bobrisky’s mother surfaces, cries in video as she shares strange occurrence in her house (Video)