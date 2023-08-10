A South African man has used Twitter to convey his story of overcoming drug addiction and the progress he and his pals have achieved over the course of their two-year fight against addiction.

The post focuses attention on the complex nature of addiction in addition to highlighting the individual accomplishments of @ItsTheReal_Bizz and his pals.

Despite widespread misconceptions about drug addiction, @ItsTheReal_Bizz highlights that addiction is not just a problem for illicit drugs like heroin and cocaine.

Instead, it encompasses legal drugs like alcohol, cigarettes, sleep aids, and anti-anxiety pills as well as those that are frequently seen as being under control.

“Today we celebrate 2 years drug free, it wasn’t easy but we made it Drug addiction isn’t about just heroin, cocaine, or other illegal drugs. You can get addicted to alcohol, nicotine, sleep and anti- anxiety medications, &other legal substances. You can also get addicted to prescription or illegally obtained narcotic pain medications, or opioids. At first,u may choose to take a drug because u like the way it makes u feel.u may think u can control how much&how often u use it.But over time,drugs change how your brain works. These physical changes can last a long time. They make u lose control&can lead to damaging behavior,” he wrote.

See post;