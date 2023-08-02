Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie has reportedly sued him and his second wife, Judy for adultery.

This was revealed on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, by the DPA Family Law Clinic via their Facebook page.

According to the Law Clinic, May who is being represented by Femi Falana and Eculaw group has filed for a divorce against Yul Edochie.

The DPA Family Law Clinic also revealed that the mother of three demanded for N100m in damages against Judy for having sex with her husband while they were still married.

“YUL EDOCHIE’S SITUATION: UNDERSTANDING THE REALITY OF IT

I have not seen in recent times a case where so much is going on, and yet not much is known to the public despite the intense public interest.

For the avoidance of doubts, May Yul-Edochie filed a divorce petition against Yul. She also filed against Judy as a party cited and she is asking for 100 million naira in damages against Judy for adultery with her husband. Make no mistake about it: Yul and Judy are NOT husband and wife, and cannot be so until Yul and May are divorced. It is a combination of delusion and absurdity for the two to call themselves husband and wife yet.

Both Judy and Yul are aware of the lawsuit, having received copies of the suit papers by email.

Surprisingly, both Yul and Judy are avoiding service of the process upon them. The court bailiff has tried so many times to serve them in accordance with the rules of court. But they have evaded service of court process. Despite the braggadocio and the social media stunts, Yul Edochie and Judy are facing serious legal challenges and they seem ill-prepared for them, given the fact that they have been evading service of process.

In addition to the substantive petition, May also filed for an order of court restraining Yul from accessing their former matrimonial home. That application is based on the fact that there are genuine security and safety concerns. Yul’s behavior has been erratic, irrational, aggressive and increasingly threatening. He seems to have been under some influence, the full extent or scope of which we are yet to ascertain. But measures are being taken to protect May and her children. These measures are proportionate to the threats.

Despite the combination of circumstances at the present time, last weekend, against all advice, Yul attempted to access the home, now occupied alone by May and her children. But he was stopped by the intervention of law enforcement. He was reminded that henceforth all issues involving his marriage to May and dealings in that regard are subjudice. He should consult his lawyer, when and if he hires one, and be guided by such lawyer.

After the event of last weekend, it was not surprising at all to hear that Yul and Judy would be on social media in a commic display where Judy showers Yul with unfettered adulation, calling him Odogwu, the best in Africa and fountain head. It is totally understandable that he would need such extreme ego massage.

As the world can attest by now, May is the sharp opposit of Yul and Judy. She is calm, rational and incredibly stoic. Despite the enormous losses and suffering she has endured lately, she held on to high values of honor and integrity and remains calm and focused in face of turbulence. She has earned the respect and admiration of many good people.

DPA Family Law Clinic remains committed to supporting her through the storm.

NOTE: May is represented in court by Femi Falana’s Firm and Eculaw Group. Our Family Law Clinic plays a support role aside from litigation activities.”

