Nigerian music sensation, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, better known professionally as Bella Shmurda claims his friend and colleague, Mohbad attempted suicide because of the issues between him and his former record label, Marlian Music.

Theinfong recalls that sometime last year, Mohbad called out his former boss, Naira Marley on social media and accused him of ordering his boys to assault him.

The ‘Ko por ke’ singer announced the termination of his contract with Marlian Music shortly after the incident.

However, Bella Shmurda, during an interview with popular media personality Chude Jidenwo said Mohbad attempted to commit suicide during his struggles but was prevented by friends.

He stated that he went through various therapy sessions and visited the hospital for hypertension treatment before he recovered from the issues with his former record label.

Shmurda said; “There was a time, me and Mohbad were in an apartment and Mohbad was like he wanted to jump from the upstairs because of the issues he was having with his record label. We held him by the window. Mohbad had almost jumped, it was his girlfriend that entered the room and saw him sitting down at the window.”