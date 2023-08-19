A trending video of Afrobeats superstar singer Davido and Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson in Kigali, Rwanda, has stirred reactions on social media.

In the viral video, actor Timini can be seen side by side with singer, Davido, who is spotted wearing the recently acquired diamond neck piece.

Recall that the DMW CEO, recently tensioned netizens by purchasing a diamond chain for N577 million.

Timini decided to try spinning Davido’s spectacular diamond neck chain in the new video making rounds online.

The actor who seems not to feel the spinning got the Davido’s attention and the singer could also be seen trying to spin it before the video ends.

However, social media users have started trolling Davido saying that the singer new diamond Timeless pendant is not spinning.

sarah_oyinadeart: You are worried is diamond isnr rolling? Is your life rolling well? Amazing deals on Art as well as antiques.

kemscyoshere: It was not done for spinning. It’s was done for the hourglass to turn so the diamonds inside can do what sand is supposed to do on an hourglass.

abegnation: Make him add engine oil e go spin.

tonia.gram_: Was it supposed to spin in the first place?? Una like unnecessary trouble.

tobanish_dwmtm: So if he no SPIN na fake abi, Oya post the the original wey dey SPIN then.

iknofficial01: The piece ni be for spinning. But for turning. Na wetin una no understand br that. Shey if it’s spinning, how will the diamond inside pour properly?

emeldacesi’: Na only poor people sabi drag😂.weda E spin or not, OBO Is still d Goat.