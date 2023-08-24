Success Adegor, a little girl who gained popularity in 2019 after being expelled from school, reappears online in an amazing photo shoot.

Four years prior, Success Adegor made her rounds on the internet, expressing her unhappiness of being expelled from school for unpaid fees.

In a recent series of pictures that she uploaded on the photo-sharing website Instagram, the 11-year-old girl looked mature and stylish in a lawyer’s costume.

In reaction, Christabel Aigbe said: “I rejoice with you my darling baby girl. May Jehovah be praised!”

Florence Nkechi said: “More blessings upon you dear.”

Lekan John commented: “Sometimes people plan to shame you and they push you to success at the end they come for they share, inside life. God the person that will shame me and push me to success,I pray he locate me.”

Adebayo Dorcas Ifeoluwa said: “She is beautiful.”

Oyewopo Omotosho said: “Them go tireeeeee.” Chizor Reuben reacted: “God is really great from grass to grace.”

Iniobong Ukoh commented; “After looking at the previous and current pictures, all I could got was a smile on my face thanks to God.”

Greatness Micheal said: “I think the teachers have seen that they took her to stardom by how they did to her. Hope they regret now nd wish they looked at her future ahead. Which happens to already b bright already.”

Watch throwback video;