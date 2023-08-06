Ilebaye, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, pulls Cee-C’s hair and shoves Doyin aside during a heated verbal brawl after their Saturday night party.

Following the night party, Cee-c and Ilebaye got into a heated argument that almost let to a fight.

During the conversation, CeeC made it clear to Ilebaye that she understands the strategy she’s using and can’t wait to see her kicked off the show.

More angry words followed and Ilebaye pulled Cee-C’s hair when the lawyer wanted to turn and leave.

This stirred gasps of surprise and fear from other housemates and Cee-C called on Biggie to take note of what Ilebaye had just done.

