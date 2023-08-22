Popular Nollywood actor and content creator Nosa Rex Okunzuwa better known known as Babarex celebrates eight year wedding anniversary with his wife Deborah Nosa Okunzuwa.

The actor took to his official Instagram page to share lovely pictures of himself and his darling wife, as they mark eight years in marriage.

In his post, Babarex amorously describes his wife as his world best, also appreciates her for loving him all these years and letting him do the things he loves.

He wrote;

“8th wedding anniversary.

Lord, we are grateful.

Thank you my world best @nma_kocha for loving me and letting me do me.

Forever with you baby. My guy well well”.

charles_okocha wrote: “Congrats bro ma phenomenal couples❤️”

chizzyalichi commented: “Wishing you guys forever love and understanding ❤️❤️❤️”

georginaibeh added: “Happy Anniversary Gee❤️❤️❤️❤️. Many more years of celebration”

nancyisimeofficial reacted: “Happy Anniversary Faves ❤️❤️❤️”

humblesmiths said: “Best WML couple 2023″

rechaelokonkwo wrote: “Forever to go guys ❤️❤️❤️ HWA”

lindaosifo commented: “So beautiful 😍 wishing you both endless love and continuous blessings. Happy Anniversary 🥳

timmykmacnicol said: “Happy anniversary congratulations 👏🍾😍😍”

imade_osawaru wishes: “Happy wedding anniversary bros more 100 years to come ❤️❤️❤️”

