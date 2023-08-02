Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, popularly known as Kanayo Kanayo, a veteran Nollywood actor, has broken a record in the film industry.

In an Instagram post, the actor praises God for his faithfulness as he becomes the first actor to be hired as a performer to fly in a helicopter in a movie.

According to the actor, he took many risks for his role in order to entertain his fans. He praised the Nollywood film industry for its progress, saying it has come a long way.

Celebrating his win on Instagram, Kanayo Kanayo wrote, “God has been faithful to me in the industry. First Nigerian Actor to be hired as a performer to fly in a helicopter in a movie. #KOKisOK #OCHIAGHA IGBO NINE. Nollywood has really come a long way. No insurance oooo, any kpam for helicopter, man don waka. The many risks we took to entertain you. Kudos to Amaco Group.”