A clergywoman has urged that women should be compassionate and wise in their choice when a man who is not financially secure court them.

She stated that if a woman rejects a man today due to his social standing and inability to meet her wants, she will submit to him in ten years.

She averred during a radio interview that women’s comparison of themselves to other young women wearing expensive designers is the major reason they won’t date a struggling man.

She advised any woman who wants expensive clothing or accessories to pay for them herself rather than waiting for a man to offer them money or make the purchase.

The clergywoman emphasized the importance for women to support a visionary man even in the face of his financial inability, as opposed to living with him because he cannot support them.

