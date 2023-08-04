Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ayorinde Olawani Ayokun better known by his stage name, Wani Wonder and music producer, Sarz have clashed on Twitter over a possible collaboration that never happened.

It all started with Wani Wonder, lamenting that he sent a song demo to the record producer for some production work, and he was yet to get feedback after three weeks.

The singer took to his official Twitter handle on Friday, August 4th that the song might never be released again because of Sarz attitude towards him.

“I send Sarz demo it’s been three weeks not a word back, it might the end of the road for that jam,” Wani wrote.

The renowned producer responded to the singer and said he sent Wonder a beat on 6th of June 2023 only for him to send back a song on 14th of July which he described as ‘trash’. He then mocked the singer for taking 25 business days to record such an unlikeable song.

Sarz tweeted; “I sent you a beat 6/6/23 you send me a song 14/7/23 and it was still trash! I can’t believe it took you 25 business days to come up with that.”

See the exchange below;

