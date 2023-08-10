Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has been active on social media since his divorce from his wife, May, entertaining his fans with his marital drama.

The former presidential aspirant, who has been mocked on social media, shared a video of his second wife, Judy Austin, praising him in Igbo.

According to him, that’s how he responds to people who gossip with his name.

“When people gossip with your name, this is how to respond”.

Yul could be indirectly addressing his father, Pete Edochie, and his aunt, Rita Edochie who continue to speak about his marital drama online.

Watch him below:

In other news, A Nigerian lady by the name Lola has revealed chats she had with a man who dumped her over the size of her stomach.

The woman’s took to social media to share the heartbreaking WhatsApp chat she had with Ola, her man, just before their split as evidence on her Twitter page.