Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Ike Onyema and Alex Unusual were seen fighting in the pool on Thursday, August 31, during their weekly pool party.

After the arena games, all housemates went to the garden for their pool party. The housemates could be seen having fun until the camera switched to Alex and Ike in the pool.

The two were caught on camera fighting but many housemates did not know the cause of the fight between the two.

After the pool party, Alex was heard explaining that she got violent with Ike because he was pushing her inside the pool and was drowning. She also stated that her boobs were out during the push, hence had to react.

Alex and Ike were later seen under the duvet as they settled their differences.

Watch the video below: