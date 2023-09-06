Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema has said that he regrets trashing Ilebaye’s belongings while in the house.

The reality TV star admitted that he went too far by littering his fellow housemate clothes all over the house.

He made this known during his interview with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

It would be recalled that Ike, who was recently evicted from the house alongside Seyi, Lucy and Prince last Sunday, trashed Ilebaye’s clothes and other items from her locker.

Speaking on the incident, Ike explained that things got out of hand and admitted that he sometimes overdo things when he is excited.

“I am sorry again to everyone about some of the boundaries that I crossed. When I saw people’s reaction to the clip being played back, I was like okay I might have gone too far.

“There was no excuse, things just got out of hand. Once the energy came, I overdid it. It is something I struggled with a lot and had a lot of regrets about later. I definitely had to apologize about that publicly to the house and Ilebaye”, Ike said.