Seyi Awolowo, an evicted reality show housemate, has questioned Nigerians about how he was chastised for making a sexist comment.

Recall how Seyi was dragged by the online community after making a sexist comment while in the Big Brother Naija house.

Aside from his comment, Seyi had also issued several threats while on the show, including to his friend, Kiddwaya – a threat which had made Kiddwaya’s mom vow to drag him to the court.

During an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Seyi rendered an apology to Nigerians over his sexist comment and other behaviors he portrayed on the show.

However, during an Instagram live, Seyi expressed his disappointment in Nigerians for tagging him as a villain but forgot all the wonderful things he did in the house, especially for other housemates. According to him, his words were taken out of context