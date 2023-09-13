Big Brother Naija All stars housemates Pere Egbi and Alexander Asogwa better known as Alex unusual were involved in a heated altercation today which led to both housemate threatening each other with slaps and blows.

Alex had walked up to Pere, warning him against involving or mentioning her family during their arguments.

She said, “Next time we’re having an argument, don’t involve my family. Try it again and i’ll slap you, leave a mark on your face.”

While the actor calmly maintained that he wasn’t referring to her in any way, he later added that he would not hesitate to retaliate with force if she attempted to slap him or lay hands on him.

Pere said: “Let this be the last time. If you threaten me with slap, I’ll blow you and you’ll d!e straight!”

Their altercation have caught the attention of social media users.

See reactions below:

@simeontobi0: “Which one is “slap me weda I no go blow you, I go blow you you go fa!nt, you go d!e, if a woman touches me I go kee that woman” how old are you again? Are you in Jss1?”

@47kasz: “Women will bring the worse outta you.. I don’t understand why Alex is always on PeRe’s case.”

@AdesimiDivine_: “I’ve not been following up with big brother but everytime this pere guy pops on my tl he’s always fighting somebody, last time baba spoil big brother’s wall with punch.”

@iam_temi_tope: “Pere and always doing this physical challenge stuff with the ladies, face your gender fgs.”

@CritiqueCrib: “Y’al leave Pere! Not a fan but Alex is too much and Pere has reached his breaking point Abeg… they should leave him alone.”

@gizzle_pablo: “Alex is a very physically aggressive person. See how she attacked Ike. Now she’s openly telling grown man that she would give him a slap. Omo!”

Watch the video below;