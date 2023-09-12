Popular BBNaija housemates, Pere and Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, better known as Cross, have both sworn that they would worship the floor Mercy Eke steps on if she were to be their lover.

The two BBNaija stars made their feelings known to the influencer in the dressing room on Tuesday morning.

Cross said: “Mercy, if you were my woman, I will worship the floor you walk on.”

Pere cuts in: “We will worship your f*cking feet.”

Neo Energy inferred: “They [women] no dey like that kind thing o. No worry.”

Mercy rebuffed: “We dey like am. Neo, we like am.”

It would be recalled that the BBNaija star, Mercy Eke who seemingly is in a ship with Whitemoney was recently caught kissing Pere.