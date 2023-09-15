A video captured the moment BBNaija All Stars housemate, Cross Okonkwo gave a shoutout to Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad not knowing that he’s dead.

Recall that the reality star is still in the BBNaija house and none of the housemates knows about Mohbad’s demise.

It was gathered that since yesterday, Biggie has been Playing Mohbad’s song in the house.

Just this morning, Biggie played one of his songs again and Cross Okonkwo was captured giving a shoutout to Mohbad as he vibes to the song.

In the viral video, the fitness entrepreneur started with calling the singer’s name repeatedly before singing one of his songs.

Watch the video below;

