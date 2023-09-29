Controversial musician, Brymo claims that Grammy-winning performer Damini Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy, is unoriginal, cheap, and false.

In an interview with TVC News, he made this assertion and accused the self-described African Giant of robbing people out of their property.

Every song Burna Boy has ever published, according to Brymo, is a sample of another artist’s music, and the majority of his slogans are stolen.

The ‘Ara’ singer claimed he finds it amusing that Burna Boy sees himself as the Jesus of Afrobeat and questioned how the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker got a Grammy award with his genre of music.

Afrobeats, according to him, is a music style rather than a genre, and the genre of Afrobeat was established by the late Fela Kuti.

Brymo claimed that Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido were thieves who appropriated Fela’s musical style and remade it by adding the letter S to “afrobeat” without realizing the difficulty he faced in establishing it.

Watch the video below: