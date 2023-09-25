An angry hairstylist is seen in a viral video cutting off a client’s hair after learning that she can’t pay.

The client revealed the distressing information after Rita, the hairstylist, had completed creating her hair.

In the footage that was posted online, Rita was seen aggressively cutting off hair with scissors.

She lamented the fact that after spending hours making the hair, the client could not pay for her services.

In her wrath, Rita continued to damage the hair while calling her a witch and requesting that she call the police if she so desired.

In reaction, @Queen Dee…Marshall edition said: “it’s hard to spend time and no payment….smh”

@gem stated: “have all I met stylist if u tell them they will respect dat more an maybe do it for u! but u cant sit an not pay or say anyting, but a heart like mine”

@blessed_388 said: “Omg she would come back to pay can some one help her pay the lady please? We must not be so mean to each other don’t matter what😳😳😳😳.”

Watch video below: