The extended play (EP) which was titled ‘Blessed’ by the late young talented singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, better known by his stage name Mohbad, has reached a significant milestone on Spotify.

‘Blessed’ is the first EP to debut at the top of Spotify Nigeria’s weekly albums chart.

The success comes after his demise, as the musician died more than a week ago, in controversial circumstance.

His death had an influence on his singles and projects on Nigerian music streaming platforms, as songs such as ‘Peace,’ ‘Feel Good,’ ‘Ask About Me,’ and ‘Beast and Peace’ are among the top ten songs on Apple Music Nigeria.

The ‘Ko por Ke’ crooner also topped the Spotify Nigeria singles chart with his song ‘Ask About Me.’

In addition, his EP ‘Blessed’ charted in the top 20 on the UK Apple Music albums chart.