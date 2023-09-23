Nigerian singer and songwriter, Korede Bello has taken to social media to express gratitude to his former record label boss, Michael Collins Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy.

The ‘Godwin’ hitmaker showered praises on the renowned music executive, saying he is a ”real one” and a special human being on many levels.

Korede Bello stated this after his earlier tweet was interpreted by fans as a shade directed at the Mavin Records boss.

The singer said if there are five people in the world who are close to perfection, then Don Jazzy is ”two of them.”

Taking to the micro blogging platform Twitter, Korede shared a throwback photo of them together and wrote; “And yes! Don J is a real one. Nobody’s perfect, but if there were only five people in the world who are close to perfection, then he is two of them.

A truly special human being on many levels. I’m grateful for you boss, now and always. Take your flowers”

See below:

https://x.com/koredebello/status/1705257397063766199?s=20