Superstar American rapper and record producer, Sean Love Combs, popularly known as Diddy, has relished working with Nigerian music sensation, Burna Boy on his just-released fifth studio album, ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid.’

Burna Boy featured as a guest on a track on the album titled ‘Interlude.’

The 53-year-old American rapper said he is blessed to have worked with Burna Boy, whom he described as an “incredible talent.”

He said they developed their friendship during the COVID-19 lockdown, stressing that he served as an executive producer on Burna Boy’s Grammy-winning album, ‘Twice As Tall.’

On his Twitter handle, he wrote;

“I’ve been blessed to work with incredible talent on this album. Me and my brother

@BurnaBoy.

“We developed a brotherhood during quarantine. I Executive Produced his Grammy Award winning album Twice As Tall.

“I was telling him about how much I missed Kim. I played him some music and this is what he sang to it…”