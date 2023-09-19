Nigerian music superstars Wizkid and Burna Boy have captured fans’ hearts with their recent display of friendship.

A viral video showed the two artistes posing together at the recently held Burberry fashion show in London, with Wizkid and Burna Boy holding each other in a genuine embrace.

Fans couldn’t help but be touched by the unfeigned bond between the two, expressing their excitement and admiration for the talented musicians.

In the video, Burna Boy can be seen placing his hand on Wizkid’s neck, playfully mimicking the gesture of an older brother.

Netizens have however reacted to the heartfelt bromance between the Nigerian music sensations.

See some reactions below;

@im_wblaq reacted: “This one can’t snap without holding someone.”

@pleorealm commented: “My idolos.”

@callme_jay65 reacted: “Star boy.”

@black_liqour_ said: “E wan kill popsy.”

@bukunmirhapsody6ix said: “You wan choke him.”

@tory_pearllo said: “He should not break is neck for us.”

@kenzzy453 commented: “How u wan take explain say Wizzy sr Burna.”

@isthat6ix reacted: “Wiz always looking super duper star, celeb of them celebrities.”

@tee_ said: “I no too like as hin hold wizzy like that o.”

@†_black004 commented: “How we wan take explain say na this small man old pass.”

@tobaino_official said: “What we love to see.”

@thefunkbrother_ said: “Wiz is older than burna.”

@sire_codex said: “Wiz belike burna younger cousin.”

See the video below: