Mohbad’s father defends his late son’s ex-boss, Naira Marley, over his alleged involvement in Mohbad’s demise, as heard in a leaked audio conversation.

Mr Joseph Aloba is heard in a leaked audio conversation stating reasons why his son’s ex-boss should not be a suspect during the fight for justice for the late singer.

Mr Joseph contended that, despite their feud, his late son and Naira Marley have no reason to harm him.

He added that the few times Mohbad was attacked by the Marlian group was only to show him seniority and make him listen because his ears had been blocked.

“Naira only showed his seniority. His ears were blocked and didn’t listen. Naira gave me his number about a year ago but I have not being able to reach him. Naira is not a bad person or the type that’d kill him, he only showed his who’s the boss,” he started.

Listen to the audio below;

Leaked phone conversation between Naira Marley and Mohbad’s father pic.twitter.com/IzuYsbEY6b — BASITO (@itzbasito) September 17, 2023