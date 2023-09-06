A Nigerian lady identified as Adaobi Adibe has taken to Twitter to share her joy after undergoing a successful kidney transplant.

Sharing a photo of the lady on a hospital bed, Ada revealed that for the past two years, she has been battling with kidney disease.

Following a successful Kidney transplant, the lady revealed that she has been experiencing an incredible relief and happiness.

According to her, she can finally stop thinking about dying.

In her words;

“Guys. I just had my transplant surgery. After just 4 weeks on the transplant list. Do you know how insane that is?!?!?!?!? I had mentally prepared myself for 3 years. I am still in shock,”

“No more dialysis!!!!!!!!!!! I can finally swim!!!! 30 hours of my week are back. I can finally travel. I can move (hopefully next year!!). No more cramps!!!!! No more nausea!!!!!!! No more vomiting!!!!!! No more fatigue!!!!!!

“It finally feels like for the first time in 2 years I can finally stop thinking about dying. Like really. Not thinking about how much time I may have left.”

