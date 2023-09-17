Renowned American music superstar, Aliaune Akon Thiam better known professionally known as Akon has revealed that he regret not signing Nigerian indigenous rapper, Olamide to his record label.

The ‘Blame On Me’ hitmaker said he wished he had signed the YBNL label boss some years ago before he became a superstar and music executive.

According to the Konvict muzik label founder, Olamide was his favourite artiste back then and he told him that the first time they met.

The Senegalese-American made the revelation in a Skype interview with On-Air-Personality, Dotun, of Cool FM, Lagos.

Akon said; “I would probably say the one person in Nigeria that I wish I had signed is Olamide. Honestly, I wish I had signed Olamide because he would have signed a lot of new artists anyway.

“Olamide was my favourite artist before he reinvented himself as a music executive. The first time we met, I told him he was my favourite artist”.