Twitter troll who wished for popular singer Davido’s demise has berated socialite, Paulo as he reacts to the 5 million naira bounty placed on him.

You’d recalled that the promoter had placed a bounty on his head after a tweet of him talking about Davido’s burial.

The troll identified as @winco_3 had shared a clip of Burna Boy’s Netherlands performance while making comparison with it and Davido’s death.

Reacting to the bounty placed on his head by Paulo for this, he scoffed at the action, describing it as an attempt at public validation.

He wrote:

“Paulo is funny. U dey put 5m for my head lmao. Bald headed toothless man, using Igbo sense to deceive people for public validation. If you really want to find me you can easily do that without making noise on social media and when you do that I promise you nothing will happen. 👍”