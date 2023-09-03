American superstar singer and actress, Selena Gomez, expresses admiration for the Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Rema, while stating that she has been his fan way before their collaboration on the remix of hit song ‘Calm Down.’

Selena Gomez expressed her willingness to work with Rema, saying that she loves his personality and her desire to look out for him.

She made this disclosure during her appearance on the latest episode of the VA 100 New York Podcast.

“I actually fell in love with the song ‘Runaway’ before I fell in love with ‘Calm down.’ I literally was a fan of his. But it [remixing ‘Calm Down’] was all like kind of his idea.

“When I met him, I honestly was so impressed by his demeanor, how humble and how grateful he is for every moment. And, I just couldn’t pick someone else who deserves all this success in the world. He is so kind. I don’t know, I just wanna like take care of him [laughs]”, she stated.