Popular rapper Panshak Zamani, better known by his stage name Ice Prince, has claimed that Afropop sensation, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema is one of the greatest musicians ever on earth.

Ice Prince stated this while making an appearance on the Afrobeats Podcast hosted by British-Nigerian broadcaster, Adesope Olajide, fondly called Shopsydoo.

The ‘Oleku’ crooner said he is proud of the achievements of young Nigerian artistes and their regard for him as a legend in the industry.

He said: “Talking about the young guys [artistes] and how much they accept me or show me love [regard me as a legend], I just want to say how extremely proud I am of these young guys.

“Right now, I think Rema is one of the greatest musicians ever on earth. I’m very proud of where it [Nigerian music] is. I know that we are in safe hands. Our great-grandkids are good because of what is already happening.”

Ice Prince also disclosed that he is working on a joint album with the Abagas, M.I and Jesse Jagz.