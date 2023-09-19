A close friend of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, Bella Shmurda has said that he will not pay his last respect until justice is served.

The ‘Vision 2020’ crooner has been in the news since the death of his friend, Mohbad. He has taken to his Twitter page to express his anger for entertainment industry.

According to Bella Shmurda, Mohbad will never rest until justice is served. The singer also said that he believes Mohbad still lives. He emphasized that until the culprits are brought to justice, he will never pay his last respect to Mohbad.

He tweeted: “Any Godfatherism should stop from now henceforth especially in the entertainment industry nd streets Any egbon adugbo u go collect like this This one no be joke You task me I slap u Ajeh!! I swear on my fathers grave try it just try it !! O ma riran wo!!”.

“Badman will never rest King of south nd the west… I won’t pay any last respect because you still live 4L. Until those who oppress him face justice nd sentenced nothing like last respect Igboro be aware”.