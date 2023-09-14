An alleged audio conversation involving the late young singer, Mohbad, and his wife, Omowunmi, during a heated argument, resurfaces.

In the wake of the tragic demise of the promising artist, various speculations have been circulating on social media regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

While many have accused his former record label boss, Naira Marley of being involved in the talented singer’s death, a video featuring Mohbad and his wife, with whom he had been in a relationship for over a decade, emerges on the internet.

In the audio recording, Mohbad accused his wife of conspiring to harm him, reminding her that she’d be held accountable if anything happened to him.

In his words;

“If I die today you killed me

My life is fucked up

I’m saying this in advance

My life is fucked up

Ever since the NDLEA shii

My Health is bad

My tummy is folded up

I do complain all the time

I will tell the whole world 0o

You should leave me alone when you stopped feeling me

Why did you fuck my

Now you pretending

You will pay for this

Only if there’s no GOD

You put me to shame

You acting smart! You said you never loved me

But why did you stay in my life for 8 years Don’t worry

Don’t reply me 000…”

