An alleged audio conversation involving the late young singer, Mohbad, and his wife, Omowunmi, during a heated argument, resurfaces.
In the wake of the tragic demise of the promising artist, various speculations have been circulating on social media regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.
While many have accused his former record label boss, Naira Marley of being involved in the talented singer’s death, a video featuring Mohbad and his wife, with whom he had been in a relationship for over a decade, emerges on the internet.
In the audio recording, Mohbad accused his wife of conspiring to harm him, reminding her that she’d be held accountable if anything happened to him.
In his words;
“If I die today you killed me
My life is fucked up
I’m saying this in advance
My life is fucked up
Ever since the NDLEA shii
My Health is bad
My tummy is folded up
I do complain all the time
I will tell the whole world 0o
You should leave me alone when you stopped feeling me
Why did you fuck my
Now you pretending
You will pay for this
Only if there’s no GOD
You put me to shame
You acting smart! You said you never loved me
But why did you stay in my life for 8 years Don’t worry
Don’t reply me 000…”
https://x.com/Bigjakuzzychaze/status/1702050798606209207?s=20
