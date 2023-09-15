Kemi Olunloyo, a controversial investigative journalist, has claimed that Mohbad died as a result of cultism and drug abuse.

Following the revelation that Naira Marley and crew abused Mohbad to death, many fans and loved ones have called for an autopsy on his body.

Kemi Olunloyo, on the other hand, appears to have a different take on Mohbad’s death. Mohbad died as a result of his involvement in a cult and drug abuse, according to her.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, she spoke to a close relative of Mohbad who confirmed he was in a cult and that he was buried fast in order not to conduct an autopsy on him.

“Mohbad like every other artist in the Nigerian music industry was heavily into CULTISM and Drug abuse. Let the journalists who know the truth tell you and stop chasing clout and follow follow. This is the reason his family will never exhume his body and it’s buried under heavy concrete outside a cemetery in a backyard. I just had a phone meeting with one of his relatives a cousin who did not want to be identified.

“There should be no autopsy he said. I feel sorry for any pathologist who attempts to touch and dissect his body. It’s like a huge spiritual python 🐍 sitting inside his body. He was fighting cultists and they fought him back. Nobody helped him, not his fake fans, police, or former Malian music fans. Now they are bringing out videos and documents after he died.

Drugs were his only way to cope. His hypertension became unbearable. Something in his dead body is growing twisting his neck and it could kill the whole family. We had to remove him from this earthly midst and bury him quickly. He did not die months ago. He still performed last weekend.”

See the post below;