Daala Oruwari, a close friend of Evicted BBNaija All-Stars Housemate, Soma Apex has debunked speculation that they are in a romantic relationship.

She revealed this via microblogging platform, X.

The close friend of Soma revealed that the reality star does not have any girlfriend of 7 years as speculated.

According to her, some bloggers

cooked up the narrative to get engagement on their blogs.

Her words:

“So I know u are operating on information

you’ve been given, so let me help you shed light. I am not Soma’s girlfriend and he hasn’t had any girlfriend of 7 years. Bloggers in a bid to get engagement decided to start that narrative which is a big lie. I hope this helps.

See below:



ALSO READ:“Forever young” – 72-year-old mother and daughter effortlessly show off dance moves, video trends