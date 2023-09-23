Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Sulaimon Solomon, popularly known as Khaid, has claimed that Sydney Talker meeting him when he was a mechanic was purely by fate.

According to him, it was programmed for him to be doing the mechanic job at the time he was discovered and signed by the skitmaker.

The ”Anabella” crooner stated this when he appeared as a guest on Hip TV programme, Trending, hosted by reality star, KimOprah.

Sydney Talker, who founded Neville Records in 2022 unveiled Khaid as the label’s first artiste in the same year.

“I see everything as programming. At that time when I was a car mechanic, I knew it was just programmed for me to be there at that time. I knew it was necessary for me to be there at that time.

“I knew that was not where I was going to be forever. But I just knew it was necessary for me to go through that process either for something that’s coming in the future or something that’s gonna happen at that time.

“I knew it was a process at that time. And I vibed with the process until I got to where I felt like is where I’m going to,” Khaid said.