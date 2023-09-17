Popular music producer, Osabuohien Osaretin, professionally known as Sarz, has stated that working with Afrobeats superstar singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido is not easy for him.

The ‘Monalisa’ producer said they have tried to work together on different occasions, but he does not understand why the project never comes out.

The 34-year-old music executive talked about his unsuccessful attempts at having a stable working relationship with the ‘Unavailable’ crooner while being interviewed on Cool 96.9 FM Lagos.

Sarz said they have different work ethics as the singer likes working with a crowd, whereas he likes a more quite working environment.

He said; “Davido and I have worked but I don’t just know why it never comes out. I think the way he works and the way I work are very different. I feel like that is a big difference.

“A lot of times when I get in a session with him, there are just like so many people but I’m very used to working with the artist and maybe like two other people alone.

So, when there is so many people, I can’t concentrate. And I think he feeds off that. So, it clashes sometimes. This is from perspective. I don’t know what he thinks.”