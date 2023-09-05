Nigerian singer and songwriter, Joseph Akinwale, better known by his stage name Joeboy has disclosed that forgiving an offender and letting go of the offence committed against him carries a significant price.

Appearing on the recent episode of the ‘Zero Conditions Podcast’, the ‘Alcohol’ crooner confessed to struggling with letting offenders off the hook.

This, according to him, is a result of his efforts to treat others fairly, adding that when others hurt him in ways he wouldn’t do to them, he takes it personally.

He said: “It’s hard for me to forgive and forget, I can’t lie. I’m sorry but I’m trying though. I can hold a grudge because one thing I like to do when it comes to relationships with people is to make sure I do everything right.

“So when someone acts funny with me I take it personally because I’d never do that to you, why are you doing that to me? That’s why I take it personally.”

He further added that he would keep such persons out of his space when he’s eventually able to forgive their misdeed.

He stated: “I might even forgive but it would take a while though, but if I’d forgive, it’d be very difficult to give the person access again.”

Joeboy also revealed how helpful his discovery on lowering one’s expectations of others has been while he recalled a crucial piece of advice offered to him by a friend on forgiveness.