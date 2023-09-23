Recently evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Alexandra Asogwa, popularly known as Alex, has said that as against people’s thought, her settlement with long time rival, CeeC was genuine.

It may be recalled that during the 2018 season of the reality show themed [Double Wahala], the duo often clashed in the house, and they ended up taking that beef to the real world.

The two stars never got to settle their five years long rift until they returned to the BBNaija house in 2023 for the all stars edition. Though their reunion started off with a quarrel in the first week, Alex and CeeC eventually reconciled in the 6th week of the show.

Speaking during a recent interview with Saturday Beats, Alex said:

“I would never do anything just for the game to go on, even if it is challenging for me throughout the show. I would go there and live my truth. We (she and Cee C) had a good start. We had it rough at the beginning, but we had a good ending, and I am happy about that.”

The reality star and dancer who also spoke on what she wished she did differently in the competition, said; “I should have trusted my instincts more. I actually downplayed my instincts a lot in the house. Before I went into the house, I was advised that one needed to pay the media to talk positively about one and talk negatively about other contestants.

“I was supposed to put some money down for such media narratives, but I am not that kind of person. I don’t believe in paying for somebody else’s downfall.

“However, I should have trusted my instincts. I was there for other people, but I was not sure they had my back. I should have done more to protect my peace. I did not know how much of a competition (threat) I was to other contestants in the house.”