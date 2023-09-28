Abdulrasheed Bello, a Nigerian film director and former singer better known as JJC Skillz, and his estranged wife, Funke Akindele, have caused a stir online.

They reunited for the first time since their public split for the premiere of Funke Akindele’s new film, ‘She Must Be Obeyed’, directed by JJC Skillz.

JJC Skillz was seen hugging his estranged wife as they exchanged pleasantries in a video that went viral on the internet. As they danced together, the two became the center of attention, putting any rumors of bad blood to rest.

The video, which has since melted hearts left many gushing over the estranged couple.

Watch the videos below;

See reactions below:

One Estah O wrote, ‘Breakup not should always be fight

One Enny Berry wrote, “This really shows that they were friends before marriage

One HDC Underwears wrote, “This is beautiful

One Minilahol Blog wrote, “Awwwww

One Dayor Fikky Backup Page wrote, “Maturity

One Real Ayan Tope Surat wrote, “Haaa Alhamdulillah this is nice

One Jtwin wrote, “Love her maturity, babe 4 life

One Sharon Babble wrote, “In this life never you put mouth to husband and w!fe matter

One Mlee Mah Cakes wrote, “Life no difficult. Love this energy”