A Man named Chizoba Aniefuna and his two sons has died after a three-storey building collapsed in Anambra state.

According to reports, the sad incident happened at Egbu Umuenem, Otolo Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the State at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

It was gathered that the penthouse, which was still under construction, collapsed while workers were getting ready to start plastering work on the structure.

The man(who is one of the builders) and his two sons died after being trapped by the building.



Other workers, including a relative of the builder, were later rescued and rushed to St. Felix Hospital, Nnewi.

Speaking about the sad incident, an eyewitness said;

“The building came down at about 1 am this morning and it came with a thunderous noise. Three people, a man and his two sons, who were also supposed to be part of those to work on the site died in the incident. They came from Nimo community and were sleeping over so as to begin their work early in the morning before the incident happened.”

