A man has sent his wife to school after she worked as a cleaner to pay his Canada education fees.

In a video reel that has gained popularity on TikTok, the man provided a narration of his development and wonderful story.

He disclosed that his wife had a demanding job cleaning bathrooms and had paid for his education with the money she earned.

The man returned the favor after making it by sending her back to finish her schooling.

“When your wife cleaned the bathroom to send you school in Canada. You then become a bank manager and send her to school., he captioned the post.

