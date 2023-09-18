Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has announced she will be leading a peaceful protest in Lagos over the death of talented Nigerian singer, Promise Oladimeji Aloba, better known by his stage name Mohbad.

Theinfong reports that Mohbad, also known as Imole, died last Tuesday, September 12 at age of 27 and was buried amid controversies the following day.

Taking to her Instagram live on Monday morning, Iyabo Ojo said letters would be sent out to respectable offices and international bodies about their planned protest in Lagos to demand justice over the death of the ‘Ko por Ke’ crooner.

She encouraged the youths, parents and concerned Nigerians to come out on Tuesday or Wednesday to join the protest in a bid to get justice for the late singer.

The Lagos state police has also command recently commenced an investigation into the former Marlians music signee’s death while more than 250,000 people have called for the ban of Marlian Music, the music label owned by popular street pop artiste, Naira Marley.