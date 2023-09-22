Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has alleged cultism in the Nigerian Police Force while calling for a law against intimidation by cultists.

Theinfong reports that Seun made this known following the death of talented Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, whose demise had generated speculations of cultism and gangsterism activities in the music industry.

Speaking during an Instagram live session with fans, the youngest son of Afrobeats pioneer, Fela Kuti opined that ‘Ko por Ke’ singer’s death was cult-related, emphasizing that the threat had long existed in the music industry and was a plaque to the coming generation.

He claimed that cultism is not only in the entertainment industry but has deep roots in the Nigerian law enforcement agencies and other law-abiding citizens are not exempted from affiliations with cult groups.

He said; “A nation of cowards !! We need a MOHBAD Law against cultist intimidation in all our institutions. Anything short of that is nothing!! The National Assembly must do this monumental work to protect future generations from this scourge. #mohbadlaw

“When I was locked up numerous police officers and their ogas told me their different cultist affiliations thinking I was one of them so they could help me, even the police are cultists. Now u are asking cultist to investigate cultists. #getthesax”