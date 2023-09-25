Popular Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has tackled her colleague, Iyabo Ojo as she steps out in style for an event.

Iyabo Ojo had attended the private screening of the reality TV series, Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOA) on Saturday evening, accompanied by a friend.

Sharing photos online, Iyabo introduced the world to her friend, whom she declared the latest celebrity in town.

“My beautiful people, let me officially introduce you to the latest celebrity in town. The CEO of Heartbeat Stone Bra, one of Fespris Production leading actress in Mama Gold Empire loading soon. My darling god-daughter in whom I’m well pleased. The latest Landlady loading, housewarming Dec 17th o ma loudest gan ni. Who God has blessed no monkey or mam can curse”, she wrote.

Taking to her comment section, Tonto noted how the mother of two isn’t looking happy. She stated that Iyabo was forcing herself to smile as her heart was so heavy for the late singer, Mohbad.

Asking her to stay strong, she added that all will be well.

“You are forcing yourself to smile. Your heart is so heavy for Mohbad. It’s well sis, stay strong”.