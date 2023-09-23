Fans of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, have demanded justice as they gathered at Unity Fountain in the central business district of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The candlelight procession, organized by the singer’s Abuja fans was aimed at demanding justice in light of his untimely death.

The event reportedly commenced at 7pm prompt, with fans including Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh wearing white T-shirts, illustrating purity and mourning.

During the candlelight procession, participants paid their respects to Mohbad by playing and dancing to his songs.

Read netizens reactions below:

@effedeborah said: “May our lights not be put out prematurely, Amen.”

@richy_billy_02 said: “Mohbad is the light.”

@thatgirl_nayang reacted: “The light can never die.”

@hb_enter commented: “Kai these people go touch light, The world has never seen anything like this before TBH, NIGERIA is a highly influential country I must say.”

@voguebykendra said; “Fly high General.”

@realmelvis said: “Abuja was really organized.”

@iamblackbharbie22 reacted: “Hope they won’t tear gas like the way they did in lagos oo.”

