A viral video of Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate Pere Egbi where he angrily flips the bed while Alex was still on it has caused a buzz on social media.

The drama had started when Pere dressed the bed Alex had claimed as hers. He had made the bed up, but Alex took over, insisting that it was her space.

In the viral video making the rounds online, Alex could be heard calling on the other housemates and reminding them of what she had said about the bed belonging to her and nobody should be sleeping on it.

This statement seemed to have provoked Pere as he came into the bedroom and angrily flipped the bed, causing Alex who was in it to fall off.

The actor risks disqualification as he has already gotten one strike over his altercation with Doyin.

See how netizens reacted below;

@philips_chibuike wrote: “That’s provocation from Pere the military nurse.”

@bellaputtanna said: “i wonder how Pere will act toward his wife whenever she provokes him”

@Mrkojo basil commented: “Alex never tell us wetin Pere really did to her.

This Pere and Alex fight will continue after the show”

Watch video below: